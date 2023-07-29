Homebound migration of Tibetan antelopes enters peak period in NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 09:23, July 29, 2023

Tibetan antelopes are pictured alongside the Qinghai-Tibet Railway in northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 28, 2023. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration to Hoh Xil in around May to give birth, leaving with their offspring in late July. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species.

Some Tibetan antelopes among them return to their habitats through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway. According to the Hoh Xil management office under the management bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park, more than 300 Tibetan antelopes have passed through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway, the homebound migration of Tibetan antelopes has entered its peak period. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured near the Qinghai-Tibet Highway in northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 28, 2023. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration to Hoh Xil in around May to give birth, leaving with their offspring in late July. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species.

Some Tibetan antelopes among them return to their habitats through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway. According to the Hoh Xil management office under the management bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park, more than 300 Tibetan antelopes have passed through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway, the homebound migration of Tibetan antelopes has entered its peak period. (Xinhua/Han Fangfang)

Tibetan antelopes are about to pass through a bridge of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway in northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 28, 2023. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration to Hoh Xil in around May to give birth, leaving with their offspring in late July. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species.

Some Tibetan antelopes among them return to their habitats through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway. According to the Hoh Xil management office under the management bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park, more than 300 Tibetan antelopes have passed through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway, the homebound migration of Tibetan antelopes has entered its peak period. (Xinhua/Han Fangfang)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured in Hoh Xil, a natural reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 27, 2023. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration to Hoh Xil in around May to give birth, leaving with their offspring in late July. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species.

Some Tibetan antelopes among them return to their habitats through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway. According to the Hoh Xil management office under the management bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park, more than 300 Tibetan antelopes have passed through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway, the homebound migration of Tibetan antelopes has entered its peak period. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Tibetan antelopes pass through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway to return to their habitat in northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 28, 2023. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration to Hoh Xil in around May to give birth, leaving with their offspring in late July. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species.

Some Tibetan antelopes among them return to their habitats through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway. According to the Hoh Xil management office under the management bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park, more than 300 Tibetan antelopes have passed through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway, the homebound migration of Tibetan antelopes has entered its peak period. (Xinhua/Han Fangfang)

Tibetan antelopes pass through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway to return to their habitat in northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 28, 2023. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration to Hoh Xil in around May to give birth, leaving with their offspring in late July. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species.

Some Tibetan antelopes among them return to their habitats through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway. According to the Hoh Xil management office under the management bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park, more than 300 Tibetan antelopes have passed through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway, the homebound migration of Tibetan antelopes has entered its peak period. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Tibetan antelopes are about to pass through a bridge of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway in northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 28, 2023. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration to Hoh Xil in around May to give birth, leaving with their offspring in late July. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species.

Some Tibetan antelopes among them return to their habitats through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway. According to the Hoh Xil management office under the management bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park, more than 300 Tibetan antelopes have passed through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway, the homebound migration of Tibetan antelopes has entered its peak period. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured near the Qinghai-Tibet Highway in Hoh Xil, a natural reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 27, 2023. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration to Hoh Xil in around May to give birth, leaving with their offspring in late July. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species.

Some Tibetan antelopes among them return to their habitats through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway. According to the Hoh Xil management office under the management bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park, more than 300 Tibetan antelopes have passed through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway, the homebound migration of Tibetan antelopes has entered its peak period. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured in Hoh Xil, a natural reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 28, 2023. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration to Hoh Xil in around May to give birth, leaving with their offspring in late July. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species.

Some Tibetan antelopes among them return to their habitats through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway. According to the Hoh Xil management office under the management bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park, more than 300 Tibetan antelopes have passed through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway, the homebound migration of Tibetan antelopes has entered its peak period. (Xinhua/Han Fangfang)

Tibetan antelopes are about to pass through a bridge of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway in northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 28, 2023. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration to Hoh Xil in around May to give birth, leaving with their offspring in late July. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species.

Some Tibetan antelopes among them return to their habitats through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway. According to the Hoh Xil management office under the management bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park, more than 300 Tibetan antelopes have passed through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway, the homebound migration of Tibetan antelopes has entered its peak period. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured in Hoh Xil, a natural reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 27, 2023. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration to Hoh Xil in around May to give birth, leaving with their offspring in late July. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species.

Some Tibetan antelopes among them return to their habitats through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway. According to the Hoh Xil management office under the management bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park, more than 300 Tibetan antelopes have passed through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway, the homebound migration of Tibetan antelopes has entered its peak period. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Tibetan antelopes pass through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway to return to their habitat in northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 28, 2023. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration to Hoh Xil in around May to give birth, leaving with their offspring in late July. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species.

Some Tibetan antelopes among them return to their habitats through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway. According to the Hoh Xil management office under the management bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park, more than 300 Tibetan antelopes have passed through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway, the homebound migration of Tibetan antelopes has entered its peak period. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)