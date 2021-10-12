Baby Tibetan antelopes and their "babysitters" in Hoh Xil

Xinhua) 14:54, October 12, 2021

Baby Tibetan antelopes are seen at Sonam Dargye Protection Station in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 28, 2021. The Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve is home to various wild animals. In 2002, the Sonam Dargye Protection Station in Hoh Xil founded a wildlife rescue center in an effort to strengthen the protection of wild animals. Since its foundation, the center has saved, fed and medically treated more than 600 wild animals including over 50 Tibetan antelopes. Tibetan antelopes are mostly found in the Tibet Autonomous Region, Qinghai Province and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The species is under first-class state protection in China. Working as "babysitters" at an altitude of over 4,400 meters, patrollers of Hoh Xil shoulder the responsibility of rescuing and taking care of baby Tibetan antelopes. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)