Home>>
Yan Jinhai appointed acting chairman of Tibet
(Xinhua) 10:58, October 10, 2021
LHASA, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Yan Jinhai was appointed deputy chairman and acting chairman of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Friday.
The appointment came at the 33rd session of the standing committee of the 11th Tibet Autonomous Regional People's Congress.
The resignation of the region's former chairman, Qizhala, was accepted at the session
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- National Day holiday tourist arrivals rise in Tibet
- Customs in Tibet gets tough against smuggling
- China's Tibet spends more on ecological protection
- All Tibet's towns under meteorological observation
- Tibet's foreign trade surges in January-August
- Tibet, 40 hours to see - Chapter Five: All the Nation’s Ethnic Groups United in One Family
- Tibet, 40 hours to see - Chapter Four: Towards a New Road to Heaven
- Oil painting exhibition on Tibet held in Lhasa
- Tibet Museum receives 12 antiquities, artworks retrieved from overseas
- Tibetan students on study tour in Chengdu, Sichuan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.