Yan Jinhai appointed acting chairman of Tibet

Xinhua) 10:58, October 10, 2021

LHASA, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Yan Jinhai was appointed deputy chairman and acting chairman of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Friday.

The appointment came at the 33rd session of the standing committee of the 11th Tibet Autonomous Regional People's Congress.

The resignation of the region's former chairman, Qizhala, was accepted at the session

