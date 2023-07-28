State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 21:32, July 28, 2023

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of several officials Friday.

Duan Yijun was appointed deputy head of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission and Zhao Changhua was appointed vice minister of justice, while Liu Jun was made deputy director of the State Administration for Market Regulation, according to a statement from the State Council.

Yang Guorui was appointed deputy director of the National Radio and Television Administration and Wang Song was made deputy director of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Wang Changlin was appointed vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Chen Changsheng was made deputy director of the Development Research Center of the State Council, while Liu Liehong was appointed chief of the national data bureau.

Le Yucheng was removed from the post of deputy director of the National Radio and Television Administration and Gao Peiyong was removed from the post of vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, while Lyu Erxue was relieved of his position as deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)