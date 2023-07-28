China's road, waterway freight volume up in first five months

Xinhua) 10:36, July 28, 2023

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's road and waterway freight volume logged steady growth in the first five months of this year, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.

During the period, about 15.54 billion tonnes of road cargo was transported in the country, up 8.2 percent from the same period last year, according to the ministry.

Some 3.61 billion tonnes of cargo was transported via China's waterways in the January-May period, an increase of 7.6 percent year on year.

In May alone, China's road freight volume climbed 7.5 percent from the same period of 2022, while its waterway freight volume went up 8.7 percent year on year, the data also shows.

