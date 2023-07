We Are China

Fujian upgrades emergency response as Typhoon Doksuri approaches

Ecns.cn) 16:56, July 27, 2023

Huahai park is closed as Typhoon Doksuri approaches in Fuzhou, south China's Fujian Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

Fujian Province has upgraded its typhoon emergency response to Level I, the third-highest level, as Typhoon Doksuri moves closer.

A riverbank park in Fuzhou is empty as Typhoon Doksuri approaches in south China's Fujian Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

The Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, a historic and cultural area in Fuzhou, is temporarily closed as Typhoon Doksuri approaches in Fuzhou, south China's Fujian Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

The Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, a historic and cultural area in Fuzhou, is temporarily closed as Typhoon Doksuri approaches in Fuzhou, south China's Fujian Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

The Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, a historic and cultural area in Fuzhou, is temporarily closed as Typhoon Doksuri approaches in Fuzhou, south China's Fujian Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

Paddle boats are suspended at a park as Typhoon Doksuri approaches in Fuzhou, south China's Fujian Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)