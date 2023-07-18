China's Fujian activates rainstorm emergency response as typhoon Talim nears

Xinhua) 13:15, July 18, 2023

FUZHOU, July 17 (Xinhua) -- East China's Fujian Province launched a Level-IV emergency response for rainstorms on Monday morning, as Talim, the 4th typhoon of this year, approaches, said the provincial flood control and drought relief authorities.

Affected by typhoon Talim, scattered rainstorms and torrential downpours swept Fujian's central and southern regions, according to local weather authorities.

A total of 58 townships in 20 county-level regions in Fujian experienced rainfall exceeding 50 millimeters, from 6 a.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday.

Among them, the city of Nan'an, Anxi County and Jin'an District recorded accumulated rainfall exceeding 100 millimeters in 13 townships.

From Monday to Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms will hit most counties and cities in Fujian, with heavy rainfall in parts of the province, according to meteorological forecasts.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and take precautions against secondary hazards that the heavy precipitation may cause.

