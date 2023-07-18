China deploys rescue forces as Typhoon Talim approaches

Xinhua) 11:06, July 18, 2023

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China's transport authorities said Monday that they have deployed rescue forces for the upcoming Typhoon Talim.

Eleven rescue vessels, five helicopters, 46 salvage ships and eight emergency rescue teams are standing by, according to the rescue and salvage bureau of the Ministry of Transport.

Typhoon Talim, the fourth one this year, is expected to make landfall in coastal areas between Taishan in Guangdong Province and Wenchang in Hainan Province on Monday night. It will also bring strong winds and rainstorms to coastal regions in southern China.

Authorities said they will pay close attention to the development of Typhoon Talim, and ensure that dangerous situations will be dealt with in a timely manner.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)