Typhoon Talim to bring rainstorms to coastal areas of southern China

Xinhua) 16:46, July 17, 2023

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Talim, the fourth of this year, is expected to make landfall in coastal areas between Dianbai in Guangdong and Wenchang in Hainan on Monday night, and will bring strong winds and rainstorms to coastal regions in southern China.

Strong winds are expected to hit parts of the South China Sea, Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan from 2 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday, while rainstorms will lash parts of Guangdong, Hainan and Guangxi, the National Meteorological Center said on Monday.

The center renewed its orange alert, which is the second-highest alert level, for Typhoon Talim on Monday, while the China Meteorological Administration raised its emergency response for typhoons to Level III.

The center called for emergency typhoon preparations and precautions against possible geological disasters, and advised local residents and tourists to stay in safe places.

