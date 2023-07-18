Thousands evacuated as typhoon Talim nears south China's Hainan

Xinhua) 10:49, July 18, 2023

HAIKOU, July 17 (Xinhua) -- More than 36,600 fishermen have been evacuated in south China's island province of Hainan as typhoon Talim approaches, local authorities said Monday.

China's national observatory on Monday renewed an orange alert, the second highest alert level, for Talim, as the fourth typhoon of this year is expected to bring gales and heavy rain to the country's southern coastal regions.

It will make landfall in coastal areas between Guangdong Province and Hainan Province on Monday night, the National Meteorological Center said.

As of noon on Monday, a total of 39,236 fishing vessels had been recalled to port and 36,631 fishermen had been evacuated in Hainan, according to the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs.

The province has already suspended high-speed trains and flights over safety concerns. Ferry services to and from the island have also been halted since Sunday.

In Haikou, the provincial capital of Hainan, bars and restaurants removed their outdoor facilities, such as tables and chairs, ahead of torrential downpours and strong gales.

The city has temporarily suspended school activities and asked residents to stay indoors, except those taking part in rescue, disaster relief and urban operations.

