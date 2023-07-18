Typhoon Talim makes second landfall in China

Xinhua) 11:08, July 18, 2023

NANNING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Talim, the fourth typhoon this year, landed in the coastal area of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region early Tuesday, the typhoon's second landfall in China after it first landed in Guangdong Province on Monday night.

The typhoon landed at 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the city of Beihai in Guangxi, and reached the city of Qinzhou at 9 a.m., according to the regional meteorological bureau.

The maximum wind speeds near the center of the typhoon reached 25 meters per second, and it is expected to move toward the northwest at a speed of 15 to 20 km per hour.

Rainstorms are forecast in the cities of Qinzhou, Fangchenggang and Chongzuo, with the gust speeds reaching as high as 33 meters per second in the southern and central parts of the region, the bureau said.

