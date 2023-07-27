Home>>
Authentic China | Restoration of ancient architecture
(People's Daily App) 14:38, July 27, 2023
By using paint and traditional techniques, workers work inch by inch and step by step to restore ancient architecture to their former appearance.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
