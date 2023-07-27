Languages

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Authentic China | Restoration of ancient architecture

(People's Daily App) 14:38, July 27, 2023

By using paint and traditional techniques, workers work inch by inch and step by step to restore ancient architecture to their former appearance.

