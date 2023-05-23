China's National Pavilion opens at 2023 Venice Biennale

ROME, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China's National Pavilion at the 2023 Venice International Architecture Biennale opened on Monday in northern Italy's Venice, focusing on the changes and improvements of China's architecture and habitat over the past 40 years.

The exhibition shows the artworks and concepts of Chinese designers that integrate residents and nature, tradition and modernity.

Ruan Xing, curator of the pavilion, told Xinhua that the exhibition aims to tell the story of China's great achievements and wisdom in cities, architecture and residents' lives, especially in improving livability, over the past 40 years since China's reform and opening up.

The China National Pavilion can be visited simultaneously online and offline and will remain open until Nov. 26, 2023.

China's National Pavilion has been present at the Biennale since 2005.

