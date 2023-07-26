Home>>
Authentic China | How honey is made
(People's Daily App) 15:08, July 26, 2023
Small honey bees are the diligent workers of nature, tirelessly collecting nectar. However, the production of honey not only requires the hard work of these bees, but also beekeepers. Click on the video for a closer look.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
