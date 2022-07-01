We Are China

Honey festival held in Sanaa, Yemen

Xinhua) 10:15, July 01, 2022

A seller displays his honey products at a honey festival in Sanaa, capital of Yemen, on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

A man tries honey at a honey festival in Sanaa, capital of Yemen, on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

