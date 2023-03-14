Mountain honeyhunter: Thrilling journey of gathering honey

March 14, 2023

There is a kind of bee that cannot be raised by humans, and is only found on the cliffs of remote mountains. That is Apis laboriosa, the Himalayan giant honey bee. In order to obtain its honey, beekeepers climb up steep cliffs on a thrilling journey of gathering honey.

