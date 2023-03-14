Home>>
Mountain honeyhunter: Thrilling journey of gathering honey
(People's Daily App) 15:23, March 14, 2023
There is a kind of bee that cannot be raised by humans, and is only found on the cliffs of remote mountains. That is Apis laboriosa, the Himalayan giant honey bee. In order to obtain its honey, beekeepers climb up steep cliffs on a thrilling journey of gathering honey.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Honey festival held in Sanaa, Yemen
- Beekeeper brings wealth to SW China’s Tibet
- World Bee Day Celebration held in Chongqing
- Young Chinese woman wins praise for helping villagers increase their income by developing a local bee breeding industry
- Poverty alleviation policies help determined beekeeper in Fujian overcome poverty
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.