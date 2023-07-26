Home>>
Chinese court begins appeal trial for singer Wu Yi Fan
11:12, July 26, 2023
BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese court on Tuesday commenced the appeal trial for Wu Yi Fan, a singer and actor of Canadian nationality, who has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape and licentious activities.
The trial was not open to the public in view of protecting the privacy of the victims, according to the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People's Court. The sentence will be announced at a later date.
The Canadian embassy in Beijing had been notified of the appeal trial before the hearing.
The People's Court of Chaoyang District in Beijing delivered the first-instance judgment on this case in November 2022. Wu will be deported after serving his prison term per the verdict.
