Singer Wu Yi Fan sentenced to 13 years, fined 600 mln yuan

Xinhua) 11:00, November 26, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Wu Yi Fan, a singer and actor of Canadian nationality, to 13 years in prison after convicting him of rape and licentious activities.

The People's Court of Chaoyang District in Beijing handed down the first trial sentence. Wu will be deported after serving his prison term, per the verdict.

From November to December 2020, Wu raped three drunken women successively in his residence. On July 1, 2018, Wu, together with others, organized licentious activities with two other women after drinking at his residence, according to the court.

Officials from the Canadian embassy in Beijing were present at the sentencing, the court said.

Wu has also been fined 600 million yuan (about 84.1 million U.S. dollars) for tax evasion, Beijing's taxation authorities said Friday.

From 2019 to 2020, Wu evaded tax of 95 million yuan by making false declarations and concealing income, and accumulated tax arrears of 84 million yuan by other means, according to the investigation bureau of the Beijing Municipal Tax Service.

Wu was fined 345 million yuan for falsely declaring the nature of his income, and 42 million yuan for concealing income via domestic and overseas affiliated companies. He was also ordered to pay the overdue tax and a fine for delaying payment, said the taxation authorities.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)