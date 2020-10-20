Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
China appoints 220,000 people's assessors in two years

(Xinhua)    10:14, October 20, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's judicial system saw the selection and appointment of over 220,000 new people's assessors over the past two years, said China's Supreme People's Court and Ministry of Justice on Monday.

China now has over 336,000 people's assessors, registering a growth of 58.1 percent since the enforcement of the people's assessors law in April 2018, according to a briefing on the implementation of the law.

According to China's laws, people's assessors are citizens selected and employed by courts at all levels to help judges make fair and just decisions by hearing court trials. They serve a term of five years.

Courts across the country saw the participation of people's assessors in trials of over 5.14 million civil cases, 1.02 million criminal cases, and 428,000 administrative cases over the past two years.

