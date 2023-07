We Are China

E China's Zibo City scales up efforts to develop emerging industries

Xinhua) 08:35, July 26, 2023

Robots deliver items at a robotics company in Linzi District of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

In recent years, the city of Zibo has scaled up efforts to develop emerging industries including new materials, intelligent equipment and new medicine, pushing itself on the track of green, low-carbon and high-quality development.

A robot makes coffee at a robotics company in Linzi District of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

A rehabilitation robot serves a man at a robotics company in Linzi District of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

A robot makes milk tea at a robotics company in Linzi District of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Workers assemble medical equipment in Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. in Zibo National New &Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone in Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Workers assemble medical equipment in Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. in Zibo National New &Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone in Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

A staff member works in a robotics company in Linzi District of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Medical instruments are displayed at Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. in Zibo National New &Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone in Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Robots are pictured at a robotics company in Linzi District of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

