The future is here! Shandong company's robot barista creates precise latte art in 75 seconds

People's Daily Online) 10:37, May 31, 2023

With a gentle tap on the electronic device, a cup of exquisite latte art coffee would appear before your eyes in minutes. This is not imagination, but something achieved by a robot barista.

Developed by Aobo (Shandong) Intelligent Robotics Co., Ltd. in east China’s Shandong Province, the robot barista is the world's first dual-arm intelligent coffee machine with the highest precision, capable of automatically making latte art.

Grinding coffee beans, frothing the milk and pouring latte art… In only 75 seconds, the robot completes the entire coffee-making process. It achieves an astonishing displacement precision of 0.02 millimeters, making the latte art as stunning and precise as a printed masterpiece.

Click on the video to see how a perfect cup of coffee is made by the robot barista!

