RoboMaster 2023 University Championship Regional Competition ends in China's Changsha
Robots of team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University are pictured during the RoboMaster 2023 University Championship Regional Competition (South China) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2023. The four-day regional competition concluded in Changsha on Sunday, with team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University winning the first place and team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University being the second. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Contestants of team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University test their robots during the RoboMaster 2023 University Championship Regional Competition (South China) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2023. The four-day regional competition concluded in Changsha on Sunday, with team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University winning the first place and team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University being the second. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Contestants of team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University test their robots during the RoboMaster 2023 University Championship Regional Competition (South China) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2023. The four-day regional competition concluded in Changsha on Sunday, with team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University winning the first place and team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University being the second. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Robots compete during the RoboMaster 2023 University Championship Regional Competition (South China) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2023. The four-day regional competition concluded in Changsha on Sunday, with team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University winning the first place and team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University being the second. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Contestants of team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University test their robots during the RoboMaster 2023 University Championship Regional Competition (South China) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2023. The four-day regional competition concluded in Changsha on Sunday, with team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University winning the first place and team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University being the second. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Contestants of team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University test their robots during the RoboMaster 2023 University Championship Regional Competition (South China) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2023. The four-day regional competition concluded in Changsha on Sunday, with team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University winning the first place and team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University being the second. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
A contestant of team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University tests a robot during the RoboMaster 2023 University Championship Regional Competition (South China) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2023. The four-day regional competition concluded in Changsha on Sunday, with team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University winning the first place and team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University being the second. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Robots compete during the RoboMaster 2023 University Championship Regional Competition (South China) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2023. The four-day regional competition concluded in Changsha on Sunday, with team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University winning the first place and team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University being the second. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Contestants of team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University test their robots during the RoboMaster 2023 University Championship Regional Competition (South China) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2023. The four-day regional competition concluded in Changsha on Sunday, with team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University winning the first place and team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University being the second. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Contestants of team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University test their robots during the RoboMaster 2023 University Championship Regional Competition (South China) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2023. The four-day regional competition concluded in Changsha on Sunday, with team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University winning the first place and team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University being the second. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Contestants of team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University test their robots during the RoboMaster 2023 University Championship Regional Competition (South China) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2023. The four-day regional competition concluded in Changsha on Sunday, with team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University winning the first place and team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University being the second. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Photos
