RoboMaster 2023 University Championship Regional Competition ends in China's Changsha

Xinhua) 08:45, May 29, 2023

Robots of team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University are pictured during the RoboMaster 2023 University Championship Regional Competition (South China) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2023. The four-day regional competition concluded in Changsha on Sunday, with team RobotPilots from Shenzhen University winning the first place and team TOE from Dalian Jiaotong University being the second. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

