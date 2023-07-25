Home>>
3 wounded in shooting in U.S. Washington state
(Xinhua) 13:52, July 25, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Three people were wounded in an overnight shooting at Kirkland, U.S. state of Washington, police said on Monday.
Kirkland police said they believe someone shot two teenagers and a young adult after an altercation broke out around midnight, adding that they believe the suspect has left the city.
Responders aided the wounded people at the scene and sent them to hospital for treatment.
Investigators recovered shell casings at the scene. No additional information about the shooting was immediately available, according to the police.
