Iran hears case on suspected U.S. fighter jet attack on Iranian passenger plane

July 25, 2023

TEHRAN, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Iran opened on Sunday a court session investigating the complaints filed by the passengers of an Iranian plane that was allegedly attacked by U.S. fighter jets in 2020 when it was flying to Beirut, the Mizan news agency reported Monday.

On July 23, 2020, two U.S. F-15 fighter jets launched an attack against Iranian Mahan Air flight 1152 when it was passing through the determined air route in Syrian airspace, leading to the death of one passenger and injuring 15 on board, according to the Mizan news agency affiliated to the Iranian judiciary.

Describing the attack as "an act of terror," the complaints were filed by all passengers of the flight on July 23, 2022 against the U.S. government and 13 individuals and institutes involved in it, the Mizan report said.

In accordance with the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, 1999 Montreal Convention and other international regulations, any intentional military action against civil airplanes is prohibited, it added.

The plaintiffs have called for the payment of financial penalties and punitive damages by the U.S. Army.

According to the U.S. Army, a single F-15 came close to the Mahan plane for a visual inspection but "opened distance from the aircraft" once the pilot identified it as a passenger plane.

