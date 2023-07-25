Thousands of cases of missing Black people unsolved in U.S.: CNN
NEW YORK, July 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Black families say they often struggle to get the police to take their missing person cases seriously, and officers are slow to probe their loved one's disappearance or immediately label them as a "runaway," CNN reported on Sunday.
Meanwhile, "cases of missing White women and children are treated with urgency and thrust into the national spotlight," noted the report.
A case in point, David Robinson, whose son Daniel has been missing since June 2021 in Buckeye, Arizona, said he and other families endure a lot of pain watching months and years go by with no sign of their loved ones.
Robinson said he struggled to get the police to thoroughly probe his son's case. He ultimately assembled his own search team that combed the desert for evidence and clues. He suspects there was foul play in Daniel's disappearance.
According to 2021 Federal Bureau of Investigation data, Black people make up 31 percent of missing person reports but only 14 percent of the U.S. population. White people, meanwhile, make up 54 percent of missing person reports and 76 percent of the U.S. population.
