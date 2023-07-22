E China's Wendeng District committed to developing high-tech industry
Workers process textile products at a home textile company in Wendeng District of Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, July 21, 2023.
The district is committed to developing automobiles, new energy and new materials, electronic information and medicine industries. The proportion of high-tech industry output value in the district has risen to 60 percent. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Workers assemble an automobile at the production line of Weichai New Energy Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd. in Wendeng District of Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, July 21, 2023.
A worker is on duty at the production line of Tianrun Industrial Technology Co., Ltd. in Wendeng District of Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, July 21, 2023.
Workers process textile products at a home textile company in Wendeng District of Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, July 21, 2023.
A worker lifts a crankshaft product at Tianrun Industrial Technology Co., Ltd. in Wendeng District of Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, July 21, 2023.
A worker lifts an engine at the production line of Weichai New Energy Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd. in Wendeng District of Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, July 21, 2023.
A worker processes textile products at a home textile company in Wendeng District of Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, July 21, 2023.
Workers assemble automobiles at the production line of Weichai New Energy Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd. in Wendeng District of Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, July 21, 2023.
