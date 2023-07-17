China's industrial capacity utilization rate at 74.5 pct in Q2

Xinhua) 14:25, July 17, 2023

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China's industrial capacity utilization rate came in at 74.5 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, up 0.2 percentage points compared to the rate registered in the first quarter of this year, data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Among three major industry classifications, the mining sector's utilization rate came in at 74.8 percent in Q2 and the rate for the manufacturing sector stood at 74.8 percent. Meanwhile, the utilization rate for the sector of production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water stood at 71.4 percent during the period, the data showed.

In terms of the major industries, coal mining and beneficiation, food manufacturing, as well as textile reported rates of 74.5 percent, 68.1 percent, and 76.9 percent, respectively.

Other sectors including general equipment manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, as well as computers, information and other electronic equipment reported rates of 79.7 percent, 73.3 percent, and 74.6 percent, respectively, the data showed.

Industrial capacity utilization refers to the ratio of actual output to production capacity. The government's statistical authorities releases utilization rate data based on surveys covering around 110,000 enterprises across the country. The data is released on a quarterly basis.

