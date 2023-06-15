China's industrial output up 3.5 pct in May

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.5 percent year on year in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The growth rate was 2.1 percentage points lower than that of April, the bureau said.

The country's industrial output rose 3.6 percent year on year from January to May.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars).

