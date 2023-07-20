Jilin, engine and breadbasket of the country, also open to the world

A Changchun-Manzhouli-Europe train loaded with well-wishes from international media members whistled by to kick off the Jilin leg of the 2023 "A Date with China" international media tour on Tuesday.

More than 20 international reporters and content creators from 12 countries have begun a trip in Jilin province of Northeast China starting from the Changchun Xinglong Railway Port, the largest inland railway port in China connecting 11 countries in Europe with an annual container throughput of 150,000 TEUs.

As the only inland railway port integrated with the comprehensive bonded zone layout in the country, the port is neighbored with an import and export commodities trading center leveraging retail, wholesale, cross-border e-commerce and warehousing services. Consumers can embrace new shopping experiences of products from more than 100 countries and regions, including many of those involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Changchun-based China FAW Group, the manufacturer of the China's first domestically made vehicle that rolled off the assembly line in 1956, is the country's manufacturing development in a microcosm. Over the past seven decades, the company has produced 55.77 million vehicles and now has assets totaling over 600 billion yuan ($83.46 billion).

Its Hongqi brand is a frequent volunteer in welcoming national guests and hosting international events and is the symbolic choice of domestic consumers either due to support of domestic vehicles or reminiscing about the past.

In agriculture, Jilin leads in the areas of corn production, and black soil research and projection in China. The soil, mainly distributed in low areas of the Northeast China, is highly fertile and well-suited for agriculture and forestry and one of the most important production goods to guarantee national food security.

The one million mu of national base for green corn raw material standardization production in Lishu county of Siping city is planted using corn straw full coverage and no-tillage cultivation technologies, known as the "Lishu Model". The technologies guarantee both crop yields and soil protection.

