Feature: Intelligent marine ranches modernize Hainan's fishery sector

SANYA, July 11 (Xinhua) -- About eight nautical miles from Longqi Bay in Ledong Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, a marine ranch is anchored in the azure sea like a white cruise ship.

Pusheng Marine Ranch No.3 is a green and intelligent semi-submersible aquaculture and tourism platform operated by the company Pusheng. It is wind and wave resistant, and one of Hainan's attempts to develop a modern marine ranch, which is considered key to the high-quality development of marine fisheries.

The modern marine ranch is operated by six people, more than half of whom are engaged in the fishing or farming sectors.

Ji Xinxiang, 45, is a crab fisherman. Recognizing the environmental damage caused by extensive farming and old methods, he switched to working for the marine ranch.

When Ji is near the ranch's fishing cages, he can view meteorological and hydrological data and underwater images being sent from intelligent net-patrol robots on his smartphone.

"The images can help us identify any abnormal conditions quickly, such as sick and dead fish or cage blockages, reducing the workload of divers in the seawater," Ji said.

The smart deep-sea cage operating system is crucial for the marine ranch's intelligent aquaculture. Both the offshore platform and the deep-sea cages need to be equipped with tools such as surface meteorological systems, profile flowmeters and underwater biological monitoring systems.

The data generated from the intelligent marine ranch helps Ji understand the fish growth process.

Pusheng operates a total of three marine ranches, covering a sea area of 350 hectares and integrating canteens, guest rooms, photovoltaic power generation devices and network signals. Daily boats deliver supplies and bait to the ranches.

Pusheng Marine Ranch No.3 can withstand up to a category-17 super typhoon, and it has improved its working conditions and efficiency.

In the future, an artificial fish reef will be built into the submarine landscape around the marine ranch to promote fishing tourism.

"The artificial reef will provide a natural habitat or shelter for marine life on the seabed, and it will gradually form a small ecosystem consisting of rich coral and sea grass, helping restore marine fisheries," said Feng Chunyun, who has participated in projects to launch artificial reefs.

Hainan Province in March announced 17 measures to beef up the high-quality development of its fishery industry, promising to vigorously develop the aquaculture seed industry and far-reaching marine aquaculture, and support the development of modern marine ranches.

"Hainan is warm all year round and has vast seas and good-quality seawater," said Zhong Huiqun, vice-general manager of Pusheng. He believes the marine ranch has good prospects for the island province.

