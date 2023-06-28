China formally accepts WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies

Xinhua) 13:20, June 28, 2023

TIANJIN, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted the instrument of acceptance for the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies to Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Tuesday.

The submission means the Chinese side has completed its domestic legal procedures to accept the agreement.

Adopted at the WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference in June 2022, the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies is the first WTO agreement aimed at achieving the goal of environmental sustainable development. It will enter into force after being accepted by two-thirds of WTO members.

