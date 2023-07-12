Book on Xi's thought on boosting China's strength in cyberspace published

Xinhua) 08:05, July 12, 2023

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A book on the thought of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on boosting China's strength in cyberspace has been published by the People's Publishing House.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has attached great importance to cybersecurity and informatization and put forward strategic goals of cyber development. The cybersecurity and informatization work has seen historic achievements and changes.

Xi's thought on cyber development is a summary of the CPC's experience regarding cyberspace regulation and a guide for developing cybersecurity and informatization.

The Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission organized the compilation of the book, which consists of 10 subjects. The book elucidates Xi's thought on cyber development from various aspects including the theoretical tool and action guide for boosting China's strength in cyberspace, and strengthening the Party's overall leadership of the cybersecurity and informatization work.

