Chinese automaker Geely's EV brand Zeekr to enter Israeli market

Xinhua) 13:09, July 11, 2023

JERUSALEM, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Two models of the electric vehicle (EV) brand Zeekr, affiliated with China's automaker Geely Auto Group, will be sold in Israel, the Chinese company and its official representative and importer in Israeli dealership Union Group said on Monday.

According to an agreement signed between the concerned sides, a sales network will be set up in Israel, with the pre-sale of the two models scheduled to begin in early October.

One of the models to be sold is Zeekr 001, which features a range of 620 km, a top speed of 200 km/h, and a 100-kWh battery.

The other model is the electric compact crossover Zeekr X SUV, with a maximum range of 440 km, a speed of up to 180 km/h, and a 69 kWh battery.

Geely entered the Israeli market in late 2021 with the electric compact crossover model Geometry C. This model topped Israel's EV sales in 2022, after selling 5,381 units last year.

In the first half of 2023, the Geometry C was the second best-selling electric model in Israel, with the electric subcompact crossover SUV Atto 3, produced by the Chinese carmaker BYD, topping the chart.

