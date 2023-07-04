SCO shows vigor, vitality: Xi

Xinhua) 19:33, July 04, 2023

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Iran is to be admitted to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a member state, and a memorandum of obligations on Belarus' SCO membership will be signed, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The move shows the vigor and vitality of the SCO, Xi said when he attended the SCO summit via video link on Tuesday.

