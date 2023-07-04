Interview: Middle Eastern countries keen to join SCO to achieve peace, development -- Egyptian expert

Xinhua) 09:41, July 04, 2023

CAIRO, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Middle Eastern countries are keen to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in order to reduce poverty and achieve peace, stability and development in the region, an Egyptian expert has said.

"Many countries of the world, especially the Middle East and Arab world, are seeking to join the SCO for several reasons, including the desire to develop and strengthen cooperation in the fields of politics, trade, economy, science, technology, culture and education," as well as to strengthen trust and achieve mutual understanding among its members, Abu Bakr al-Deeb, advisor to the Cairo-based Arab Center for Research and Studies and an Egyptian researcher in political economy, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Highlighting the strong and constructive role of China and Russia in the SCO, the expert said that "the role both countries play enhances cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, combating terrorism, extremism, illegal drug and human trafficking."

He said that the SCO seeks to build a multipolar world system where justice prevails, wealth is fairly distributed and sustainable development is achieved in the Arab and African countries.

"Joining the SCO and BRICS will encourage trade and political cooperation, which comes within the goals of the Middle East countries to defend their economic and political interests in the map of the world that is taking shape," al-Deeb stressed.

He said that Arab countries are also seeking to join the SCO in order to ensure peace and stability in the region, reduce poverty, ensure food security, and set a plan to develop intra-trade and remove trade barriers.

Al-Deeb said that one of the advantages of the SCO is that it enjoys observer status in the United Nations General Assembly and has enormous economic capabilities, especially with more countries joining it as members or establishing partnerships with it.

Meanwhile, the expert said that he expected trade exchange between the Arab countries and China to rise to 400 billion U.S. dollars after many Arab countries join the SCO.

This would enhance cooperation, joint investment in the Belt and Road countries, the peaceful use of nuclear energy, as well as cooperation in research and development, he said.

Joining the organization will also maximize investment in integrated refining and petrochemical complexes and enhance cooperation in the energy sector's supply chains by establishing a regional center for Chinese factories to take advantage of the privileged location of Arab countries.

Al-Deeb pointed out that Chinese-Arab relations have undergone notable development in recent years, setting an example of solidarity and cooperation between developing countries.

"The peoples of the Middle East region view China as a fair and honorable alternative and a reliable friend who can help achieve the aspirations and goals of the peoples of the region to reach the highest levels of security, stability, development and prosperity," al-Deeb said.

