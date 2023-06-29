Eid al-Adha festival celebrated across world
People attend the Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque in Lhokseumawe, Aceh Province, Indonesia, on June 29, 2023. (Photo by Fachrul Reza/Xinhua)
Fireworks light up the sky over Lusail Boulevard during celebrations of the Eid al-Adha festival in Lusail, Qatar, June 28, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Fireworks light up the sky over Lusail Boulevard during celebrations of the Eid al-Adha festival in Lusail, Qatar, June 28, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
People offer Eid Al-Adha prayers at a grand mosque in New Delhi, India, June 29, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
People offer Eid Al-Adha prayers at a grand mosque in New Delhi, India, June 29, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
People offer Eid Al-Adha prayers at a grand mosque in New Delhi, India, June 29, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
People offer Eid Al-Adha prayers at a grand mosque in New Delhi, India, June 29, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
People offer Eid Al-Adha prayers at a grand mosque in New Delhi, India, June 29, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
People greet each other after the Eid al-Adha prayer at Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 29, 2023. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
People greet each other after the Eid al-Adha prayer at Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 29, 2023. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
A woman prays during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 29, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
People are seen in a mosque during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 29, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
People are seen in a mosque during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 29, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
A woman prays during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 29, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
People pray during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 29, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
