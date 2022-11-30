Netherlands, Senegal, England, U.S. advance

DOHA, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Netherlands, Senegal, England and the United States advanced to the knockout stage on a drama-filled 10th day of action at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

England booked a last-16 tie against Senegal with a comfortable 3-0 win over Wales at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha. Gareth Southgate's side controlled the game for nearly the entire 90 minutes, but it was only in the second half they imposed their quality.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 50th minute with a powerful free kick won by Phil Foden, before Foden himself added a second goal with a simple finish after a low cross from Harry Kane.

Rashford scored his second of the night after a powerful run, cutting inside and beating goalkeeper Danny Ward with a low shot. As well as being England's third goal of the game, it was their 100th goal in the World Cup finals.

Christian Pulisic scored a first-half winner as the United States beat Iran to set up a round of 16 duel with the Netherlands.

Pulisic bundled home seven minutes before half-time after Sergino Dest's header. The Chelsea forward clashed with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he scored and received treatment on the pitch before being replaced at halftime.

But Iran, who needed a draw to progress, registered just one shot on target as they were knocked out.

At Khalifa International Stadium, Ismaila Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly scored either side of halftime as Senegal advanced beyond the group stage for the first time in 20 years with a 2-1 win over Ecuador.

Sarr converted a penalty on the stroke of halftime but Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo put his side on level terms with a close-range finish in the 67th minute.

Koulibaly wrested back the lead for Senegal by thumping home a first-time effort 20 minutes from time.

The result means Senegal finish second in Group A with six points from three matches. Ecuador miss out on a place in the last 16, having finished two points further back in third place.

In Tuesday's other match, Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong scored as the Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0, progressing to the next round as the Group A leaders with seven points.

Qatar became the first host side to lose all three group matches in the competition's history.

Gakpo, who plays his club football for Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven, has now struck the first goal in all three of the Netherlands' World Cup games in Qatar to date.

