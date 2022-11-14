City view of Doha, Qatar
People take photos with the FIFA World Cup 2022 countdown clock near the corniche in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
People visit the flags and countdown clock of FIFA World Cup 2022 near the Doha Corniche in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
People take photos with a FIFA World Cup 2022 installation near the Doha Corniche in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
A boy plays football at the Souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Photo taken on Nov. 10, 2022 shows a ctiy view of Doha, Qatar. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Pedestrians walk on the Doha Corniche with FIFA World Cup 2022 decorations in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
A staff member cleans the FIFA World Cup 2022 countdown clock near the Doha Corniche in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
People play football at the Souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
Pedestrians walk at the Souq Waqif with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 decorations in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Workers work with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 installations at Doha Corniche in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
