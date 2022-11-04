Host Country Media Centre for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

Xinhua) 13:10, November 04, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2022 shows a view of the Host Country Media Centre (HCMC) for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament at the Msheireb Downtown in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

This picture shows a view of the Host Country Media Centre (HCMC) for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament at the Msheireb Downtown in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

This picture shows a view of the Host Country Media Centre (HCMC) for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament at the Msheireb Downtown in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)