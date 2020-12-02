Qatar signs deal with China's Yutong to manufacture electric buses

DOHA, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) has signed an agreement with China's Yutong, one of the world's leading bus makers, to manufacture electric buses.

According to the deal, the first e-buses will be produced for the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022. Yutong will provide Qatar with 1,002 vehicles for the tournament, including 741 electric vehicles.

Yutong also signed a framework agreement on the construction of a plant for electric bus assembly in the Qatari free zone to help the Gulf country switch to environment-friendly vehicles and advance its auto industry through technology transfer.

The online signing ceremony on Monday was attended by Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Chinese Ambassador to Qatar Zhou Jian and CEO of QFZA Lim Meng Hui.

"Yutong's decision to set up an electric vehicle assembly plant in Qatar's free zone represents a new start for economic and trade cooperation between China and Qatar," Zhou told Xinhua.

The ambassador noted that the deal expands the scope of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and helps achieve Qatar's green transport strategy.

The ambassador added that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Qatar constitute a model for infrastructure, energy and hi-tech industry cooperation.

For his part, Lim told Xinhua that the cooperation agreement signed between China and Qatar is of great importance and will help upgrade economic cooperation between the two countries.

Lim expressed hope that the cooperation between QFZA and Yutong would encourage more Chinese companies to build plants here to enhance the development of Qatari industry.