Allister, Alvarez give Argentina win over Poland in Group C

Xinhua) 11:01, December 01, 2022

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after the Group C match between Poland and Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

DOHA, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez gave Argentina a 2-0 win over Poland on Wednesday, which saw them finish top of Group C and book a last-16 meeting with Australia at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Allister hit a diagonal shot in the first minute of the second half, with Alvarez scoring after great work from Enzo Fernandez in the 67th minute.

Lionel Messi saw a first-half penalty saved by Poland keeper Wojciech Szczesny, who made a string of excellent saves. Poland also made it to the last 16 due to superior goal difference over Mexico.

Players of Argentina celebrate with fans after the Group C match between Poland and Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Wojciech Szczesny (1st L), goalkeeper of Poland, celebrates with teammates after blocking a penalty kick by Lionel Messi of Argentina during the Group C match between Poland and Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Lionel Messi (C) of Argentina vies for the ball with Krystian Bielik (R) and Grzegorz Krychowiak of Poland during their Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Lionel Messi (C) of Argentina vies with Kamil Glik (R) of Poland during their Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina kicks the ball during the Group C match between Poland and Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Nicolas Otamendi (top) of Argentina heads for the ball with Bartosz Bereszynski of Poland during their Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)