Madagascar expects closer economic, trade ties with China through trade expo

Xinhua) 15:55, June 29, 2023

ANTANANARIVO, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Madagascan officials and businessmen have expressed their expectation that the upcoming third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo will be an opportunity to further strengthen economic and trade relations between Madagascar and China.

"Madagascar will be present at this very important event because there are many economic fields in which we can develop relations with China," Feno Andriamanalina, director general of Agriculture at the Madagascan Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, told Xinhua after a meeting in Antananarivo, the Madagascan capital, to promote the next China-Africa Economic and Trade Exhibition.

"This is an opportunity for Madagascar to expand its already successful relationship with China," he said.

According to the director general, Madagascar will send a high-level delegation to attend the event.

"This event will be an opportunity for Madagascar to see what exists in China in terms of technologies that can be transferred to Madagascar, particularly in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors," he said.

As there will also be participants from all over Africa, "it is also an opportunity to have exchanges that allow everyone to benefit from this Sino-African economic partnership in general," he said.

"I think that through this exhibition, the cooperation between China and Madagascar will be further strengthened within the framework of a win-win partnership," said Tahiana Razanamahefa, director of communication and public relations of the company Societe Trading de l'ocean indien (STOI).

STOI, which is actively working to promote hybrid rice in Madagascar, will have a booth at the expo to exhibit products such as vanilla, peanuts and beans.

Soja Lahimaro, governor of the Malagasy region of Androy, hoped Chinese investors can visit his region located in the south of the country, saying that it has a lot of potential in the agricultural sector, mining and human resources.

The third edition of the expo, on the theme of "Common Development for a Shared Future," will run from June 29 to July 2 in central China's Hunan Province. First launched in 2019, it is a major platform for strengthening economic and trade cooperation between China and African countries.

According to Huo Wei, charge d'affaires at the Chinese embassy in Madagascar, as one of the eight guest countries of honor, Madagascar will send a government delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock to China.

Companies from Madagascar are expected to present special products such as rum and vanilla at the expo, he added.

