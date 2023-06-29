China provides emergency food assistance to Zimbabwe

Xinhua) 11:22, June 29, 2023

HARARE, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday handed emergency food assistance to Zimbabwe to aid vulnerable members of society.

The donation of over 1,000 tons of rice and 1,000 tons of wheat provided under the Chinese Government's emergency food assistance program was officially handed over to Zimbabwe's Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare, Paul Mavima, by the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zhou Ding, at a ceremony held in Harare.

"Food security is a mutual aspiration pursued by both China and Zimbabwe. The emergency food assistance provided by China today is a positive response to Zimbabwe's pursuit of food security, which fully demonstrates the traditional friendship between the two countries," Zhou said.

The donation will benefit orphanages, institutions that house elderly persons, people with disabilities and other vulnerable members.

Zhou noted that apart from food assistance, China has firmly supported Zimbabwe in creating a self-sufficient food-surplus economy through initiatives such as the drilling of boreholes in rural areas, the establishment of an Agricultural Demonstration Center, the construction of dams and irrigation projects and other agricultural cooperation programs.

"China has provided more than 10 batches of food assistance to Zimbabwe since 2002. China is committed to helping Zimbabwe develop its agricultural facilities, enhancing capacities and investment," Zhou said.

Mavima commended China for the donation, saying the food assistance demonstrates the cordial relations between China and Zimbabwe. It dovetails with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy on social protections to ensure food security and sufficiency for all households.

He acknowledged China's role in assisting Zimbabwe over the years in its quest to achieve food security by supporting national resilience programs in the local agricultural sector.

"The good thing about resilience is that it removes the vulnerability, and we don't have to go back again and say can you help us with food assistance because we will be producing our own food," Mavima told Xinhua.

Michael Mukwaiwa, Superintendent at Harare-based Hupenyu Hutsva Children's Home, one of the benefiting institutions from the food aid, said providing food to the institution will improve the quality of children's lives.

"This donation is in line with our objectives as a children's home. Taking care of children is more of providing food and shelter, so with regards to food, we have been covered," he said.

The donation is among a series of programs undertaken by China to assist Zimbabwe, including medical, educational and social support.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)