Chinese vice president meets Malawian president, Tanzania's Zanzibar president

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, who is to attend the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

CHANGSHA, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Wednesday met in Changsha, Hunan province, with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera and Tanzania's Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, who are there to attend the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo.

When meeting with Chakwera, Han said that China and Malawi are development partners who support and trust each other. Under the care and guidance of the two heads of state, China-Malawi relations have enjoyed sustained, steady, and sound development with fruitful cooperation.

China supports Malawi in independently exploring a development path suited to its national conditions and stands ready to work with Malawi to continuously consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, and jointly push China-Malawi friendly and cooperative relations to a higher level, Han said.

Malawian enterprises are welcome to actively use the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo and other platforms to deepen bilateral economic and trade cooperation, Han added.

Chakwera thanked China for its strong support for Malawi's economic development and improvement of people's livelihood. Malawi attaches great importance to developing relations with China, firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and is willing to carry out exchanges with China in governing the country and strengthening pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

When meeting with Mwinyi, Han said that China and Tanzania are good friends, brothers, and partners. The friendly cooperative relations between China and Zanzibar are an important part of China-Tanzania relations. China-Tanzania cooperation enjoys a sound momentum, which has enriched the connotation of the China-Tanzania comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The two sides should take the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state as an opportunity to strengthen communication and exchanges, tap the potential of cooperation, and push forward bilateral relations, Han said.

Han stressed that China is willing to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with African countries, including Tanzania, to open up new prospects for China-Africa cooperation.

Mwinyi thanked China for its long-term support for Tanzania's economic and social development. Tanzania has always given China firm support on issues involving China's core interests. It is hoped that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the two sides will continue to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Tanzania's Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, who is to attend the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

