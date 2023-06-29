2 dead in shooting incident at U.S. consulate general in Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 11:25, June 29, 2023

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. State Department confirmed that a shooting incident occured Wednesday at the U.S. consulate general in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, resulting in two deaths, including a local security guard and the assailant.

"We can confirm reports of a shooting incident today outside our Consulate General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. There were two fatalities, including a member of the Consulate's local guard force as well as the assailant, who was killed by Saudi security forces," a State Department spokesperson was quoted by a Wall Street Journal reporter as saying.

"The U.S. Embassy and Consulate remain in contact with Saudi authorities as they investigate the incident. The Consulate was appropriately locked down and no Americans were harmed in the attack," the spokesperson said.

