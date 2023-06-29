Full text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and New Zealand on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of a joint statement released by China and New Zealand on Wednesday.

1. At the invitation of H.E. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Rt Hon Chris Hipkins, Prime Minister of New Zealand, undertook an official visit to China from June 25 to June 30, 2023.

2. During the visit, H.E. Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, met with Prime Minister Hipkins. Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Hipkins held bilateral talks. H.E. Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, met with Prime Minister Hipkins. Leaders of the two countries had an in-depth exchange of views on China-New Zealand relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

3. The two sides reaffirmed the importance of the 1972 Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations and the 2014 Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between China and New Zealand. The two sides agreed to build on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations to strengthen high-level contacts, reinforce cooperation, build understanding, and manage differences. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to respecting each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the UN Charter. New Zealand reaffirmed its commitment to its one-China policy.

4. Both sides undertook to build on recent dialogues in the areas of foreign affairs, trade and economics, and defence, and agreed to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including food safety, agriculture, customs and trade facilitation, science and innovation, and law enforcement.

5. China and New Zealand welcomed the entry into force in 2022 of the Upgrade Protocol to the China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement which modernises and expands on the original agreement. Both sides also undertook to commence the process for negotiations on a 'negative list' services framework later in 2023. The two sides noted their intention to strengthen bilateral trade, and expand cooperation in areas such as e-commerce, trade in services, green economy, and promote the establishment of a dialogue mechanism on new energy vehicles. Both sides agreed to maintain communication on Belt and Road Initiative cooperation.

6. The two sides welcomed the re-establishment of people to people exchanges since the reopening of borders, and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of cultural, sporting, educational, air services, tourism, local government and academic links.

7. The two sides affirmed the importance of upholding the rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, keeping the world economy open and inclusive, and maintaining resilient global supply chains. The two sides are committed to working together to deliver concrete outcomes at the WTO Thirteenth Ministerial Conference (MC13), including in relation to the dispute settlement system, fish subsidies, agriculture, and supporting the necessary reform of the WTO to improve all of its functions.

8. China and New Zealand reaffirmed their strong commitment towards the achievement of the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, including through the implementation of the Aotearoa Plan of Action. To this end, China and New Zealand will strengthen their cooperation in APEC, including with regards to sustainable and inclusive trade.

9. The two sides noted their cooperation under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP). New Zealand welcomes China's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and noted the requirement for aspirant economies to demonstrate that they can meet the high standards of this agreement. On the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), New Zealand welcomes ongoing in-depth discussions taking place in the Accession Working Group for China process.

10. The two sides highlighted the importance of concrete action to address climate change and welcomed ongoing productive exchanges in this area, including regular Ministerial Dialogues. Both sides noted the importance of working to ensure the successful implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

11. The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to multilateralism, the importance of upholding the multilateral system based on international law, with the United Nations at its core, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes through dialogue and consultation in accordance with the UN Charter.

12. Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents:

-- Strategic Plan on Promoting Agricultural Cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry for Primary Industries of New Zealand (2023-2027)

-- Export Plan between the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China and the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries concerning Phytosanitary Requirements for Export of Fresh Kiwi Fruits from New Zealand to China

-- Memorandum of Arrangement between the National Forestry and Grassland Administration of the People's Republic of China and the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries on Forestry Cooperation

-- China New Zealand Food Safety Capacity Building Cooperation Programme between the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China and the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries

-- Arrangement on a Five-Year Roadmap for China-New Zealand Science and Technology Cooperation 2023-2027

-- Arrangement between the China National Intellectual Property Administration and the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand

-- Agreement on Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications in Higher Education between the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Education of New Zealand

