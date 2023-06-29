Session themed "New Skills for Fast-Moving Industries" held during Summer Davos in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:47, June 29, 2023

Slovenian Minister of Digital Transformation Emilija Stojmenova Duh speaks at a session themed "New Skills for Fast-Moving Industries" during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A session themed "New Skills for Fast-Moving Industries" is held during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Tunisian Minister of Communication Technologies Nizar Ben Neji speaks at a session themed "New Skills for Fast-Moving Industries" during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

