Session themed "New Skills for Fast-Moving Industries" held during Summer Davos in Tianjin
Slovenian Minister of Digital Transformation Emilija Stojmenova Duh speaks at a session themed "New Skills for Fast-Moving Industries" during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A session themed "New Skills for Fast-Moving Industries" is held during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Tunisian Minister of Communication Technologies Nizar Ben Neji speaks at a session themed "New Skills for Fast-Moving Industries" during the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Photos
