China sends fresh signals for cooperation amid global challenges

TIANJIN, June 27 (Xinhua) -- As eyes around the world turn to north China's Tianjin, where the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions commenced Tuesday, the country has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening global cooperation and opening-up in the face of multiple headwinds.

Having gone through the twists and turns of economic globalization, all countries should cherish openness and cooperation more, said Chinese Premier Li Qiang while addressing the opening of the annual meeting, also known as the Summer Davos.

Holding high the banner of peace, development and win-win cooperation, China is committed to building world peace, promoting global development and upholding the international order, Li said.

CORRECT PATH FOR HUMANITY

History has proven that solidarity and cooperation are what humankind needs to brave global challenges.

"Since we are living in a fractured, fragmented world, World Economic Forum (WEF) believes that the most pressing global issues can only be solved by collaborating," said WEF President Borge Brende in a recent interview with Xinhua.

In his speech at the opening, Li said that over the past three years, all countries have fought hard against the COVID-19 pandemic, which demonstrated the powerful strength of humanity pulling together and looking out for each other in hard times.

"Having experienced the shocks of global crises, we should all the more cherish solidarity and cooperation," Li said, adding that in the face of a major crisis, no country can stay unscathed or solve the problems single-handedly, and solidarity and cooperation is the right way forward.

Li cited climate change, debt risks, slowing growth and wealth gaps as major global challenges that humanity should address together.

"As a community with a shared future, we must cherish the gains of cooperation, embrace the concept of win-win cooperation, and work together to tackle these global challenges and promote human progress," Li said.

In his speech at the opening, Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the WEF, called for global efforts to fight fragmentation and strive for dialogue, understanding and collaboration.

"We stand for a future where nations have to work together for the collective well-being for humanity," Schwab said.

CONTRIBUTOR TO GLOBALIZATION

In a world that is confronted with a rising spiral of unilateralism, protectionism and de-globalization, as well as escalating tensions and uncertainties, China's adherence to openness is injecting certainty into the global economy.

"Economic globalization is a historical trend," said Li. "Despite the headwinds and pushback, the development trend of economic globalization has kept moving forward."

"The world should not, and cannot return to a state of seclusion or isolation," he said.

With its deep integration into the world economy, China has developed itself by embracing globalization, and grown into a most staunch force for globalization, Li said.

Amid efforts to flesh out its opening-up pledges and share opportunities with the world, China has become a major trading partner of more than 140 countries and regions. Its total trade in goods has topped the world for six consecutive years.

Looking forward, Li said that China is expected to achieve this year's economic growth target of around 5 percent, with growth in the second quarter to surpass that in the first quarter.

Some international organizations and institutions have revised upward their forecasts for the Chinese economy this year, which shows their confidence in the country's development prospects, Li said.

"We have full confidence and the ability to achieve the steady growth of the Chinese economy on the track of high-quality development in a long time to come," he stressed.

China will increase the size of the market, create opportunities of cooperation, and provide a consistent source of dynamism to the world economic recovery and growth as well as opportunities of win-win cooperation to investors from all countries, Li said.

For Danfoss, a Danish industrial company, China's opening-up efforts provide business opportunities for overseas companies.

"Our company welcomes China's commitment to opening up to the world, and we are willing to deepen our cooperation with the Chinese government and partners," said Dai Jian, head of Danfoss Global Services, China, who is among those attending the Summer Davos.

"We believe there will be more actions from the government to shore up its international partners' confidence in China's opening-up," Dai added.

