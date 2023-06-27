Session themed "Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2023" for Summer Davos held in Tianjin
Rona Chandrawati, scientia associate professor and National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) fellow at University of New South Wales, speaks during a session themed "Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2023" for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in Tianjin, north China, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Frederick Fenter, chief executive editor of Frontiers, speaks during a session themed "Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2023" for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in Tianjin, north China, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Angela Wu, associate professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, speaks during a session themed "Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2023" for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in Tianjin, north China, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Joseph Costantine, associate professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at American University of Beirut, speaks during a session themed "Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2023" for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in Tianjin, north China, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
