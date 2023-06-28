Attendees appreciate traditional Chinese culture at Cultural Soiree of Summer Davos in Tianjin

Xinhua) 10:16, June 28, 2023

Guests watch as chefs make characteristic food of Tianjin during the Cultural Soiree of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. The cultural soiree was held at Tianjin Meijiang Convention Center on Tuesday night. Attendees tasted characteristic food of Tianjin and learned about traditional Chinese culture while enjoying performances during the event. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Guests learn about characteristic food of Tianjin during the Cultural Soiree of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Guests enjoy the buffet dinner during the Cultural Soiree of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Guests learn about intangible cultural heritages of Tianjin during the Cultural Soiree of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Actresses perform during the Cultural Soiree of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A performance is staged during the Cultural Soiree of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Actresses perform during the Cultural Soiree of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

